Hollyoaks spoilers: It’s a boy! Brooke Hathaway gives birth!

Emotions run high for teenage couple Brooke Hathaway and Ollie Morgan when Brooke finally gives birth to their baby...

Teenager Brooke Hathaway (Talia Grant) gives birth in an emotional episode of Hollyoaks on tonight at 6.30pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).

Brooke began having contractions in yesterday’s episode at the big opening of Cindy and Tom Cunningham’s Grande Bazaar. Tonight, as her contractions continue, she goes into full labour.

Her other half, Ollie Morgan (Aedan Duckworth) is beside himself with excitement and prepares to race to the hospital to be by her side. However he’s annoyed when his dad Luke (Gary Lucy) says he’s unable to go with him despite having previously promised to help Ollie and support him every step of the way.

At the hospital, Brooke is stressing out that nothing is going to plan and her panic begins to build.

She’s relieved when Ollie turns up and manages to calm her down. When Brooke finally gives birth to a baby boy, Ollie is ecstatic! But how is Brooke feeling?

Meanwhile Luke gets some upsetting news and is comforted by his good friend Darren (Ashley Taylor Dawson) and things soon get very emotional for Ollie too.

Elsewhere Kyle Kelly (Adam Rickitt) wants him and Nancy Osborne (Jessica Fox) to think about trying for another baby after Nancy recently had a miscarriage.

Plus Marnie Nightingale (Lysette Anthony) is worried about having such close competition now that Tom and Cindy’s Grande Bazaar has opened. She sets about trying to syphon customers away from the Cunningham’s new retail enterprise. Will her tactics work?

Hollyoaks is shown weekdays on C4 at 6.30pm with the next episode following on E4