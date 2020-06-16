Hollyoaks spoilers: BUSTED? Sid Sumner and Juliet to get caught selling drugs?

Sid Sumner and Juliet Quinn are terrified when they see PC George Kiss heading for their school lockers....

Sid Sumner and Juliet Quinn are in a blind panic in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 6.30pm (See our TV Guide for full listings). The teenagers are terrified when they overhear PC George Kiss (Callum Kerr) talking about the sniffer dog that the police have brought into Hollyoaks High.

The two of them race to get the drugs out of Juliet’s locker where she has stashed the lot but Sienna Blake (Anna Passey) and John Paul McQueen (James Sutton) intercept them.

Are the two of them, who have been doing drug runs for dealer Jordan Price (Connor Calland) about to find themselves in terrible trouble with the police?

Meanwhile Damon Kinsella (Jacob Roberts) is stressed about throwing the gender reveal party for Liberty Savage’s (Jessamy Stoddart) baby. When Maxine Minniver (Nikki Sanderson) dumps her daughter Minnie on him and give him a list of chores to do he’s struggling to see how he can get everything done. Will the party be a big fat fail?

Plus Ollie Morgan (Aedan Duckworth) is feeling mortified about his eco presentation in which he dressed up as a plastic bottle and did an eco-rap! Is he right to feel sheepish or did the judges love his very original presentation?

Due to the coronavirus crisis and suspension of filming, Hollyoaks is currently only screening two new episodes a week being shown on Mondays and Tuesdays on C4 at 6.30pm with the next episode following on E4.

On Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays ‘Hollyoaks Favourites’ will be shown at 7pm on E4 featuring reruns of classic episodes from the past.