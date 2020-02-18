Tony Hutchinson takes advice from Mercedes on how to repair his marriage to Diane. Will Mercedes' tactics do the trick?

Tony Hutchinson (Nick Pickard) is desperate to try and re-build his broken relationship with wife Diane (Alex Fletcher) in tonight’s Hollyoaks at 6.30pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).

Tony has support from an unlikely source, Mercedes McQueen (Jennifer Metcalfe).

Mercedes and Tony, who both suffered at the hands of serial killer Breda McQueen (Moya Brady) have bonded following their ordeal at Breda’s Pig Farm. Tony confides in Mercedes about his problems with Diane and she advises him on how to move things on with their relationship.

Later on Tony asks Diane on a date in the hope that they can take things to the next level and start to build bridges. Will Diane be receptive to the idea?

Elsewhere drug-dealer, Jordan Price (Connor Calland), asks Juliet Quinn (Niamh Blackshaw) to work for him. What will Juliet say?

Plus Romeo (Owen Warner), Juliet’s big brother, is unnerved when Toby Faroe (Bobby Gordon) appears to know about the passionate affair Romeo has been having with Toby’s wife, Celeste!

Meanwhile James Nightingale (Gregory Finnegan) asks John Paul McQueen (James Sutton) if they can give their relationship another go. John Paul agrees and it’s not long before the reunited pair are kissing. Can they put their troubled pasts behind them and look to a happier future together or is more torment heading directly their way?

Hollyoaks is shown weekdays on C4 at 6.30pm with the next episode following on E4