Hollyoaks spoilers: Who has caught the eye of Romeo Quinn?

Romeo Quinn (Owen Warner) is smitten with Celeste Faroe (Andrea Ali) in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 6.30pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).

Romeo becomes besotted with Celeste when he serves her at Salon De Thé and can hardly take his eyes off her. Celeste and her husband Toby (Bobby Gordon) have decided to throw a house-warming party and invite all the neighbours to try and dig up more secrets about the Deveraux family.

With the party in full swing Lisa Loveday (Rachel Adedeji) makes a pass at handsome Toby!

Meanwhile Walter Deveraux (Trevor A Toussant) is livid after hearing that his grandson, Mitchell (Imran Adams) got drunk and totally lost control, at the date he’d set up for him with a woman called Abigail.

Elsewhere, Scott Drinkwell (Ross Adams) who has agreed to move to London with Azim Desai (Nav Sidhu) is starting to get jittery when he hasn’t heard from Azim all day. Scott starts to wonder if leaving London is the right thing to do after all.

Mitchell, who is secretly still in love with Scott, begs Scott to give him more time so they can be together but, as emotions run high, Scott decides he can’t wait any longer. Is Scott headed for London with Azim after all?

