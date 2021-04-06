Hollyoaks spoilers: Celeste Faroe is furious with Peri Lomax

An angry Celeste Faroe confronts Peri Lomax over the treatment of her mother, Martine

Celeste Faroe (Andrea Ali) is fuming with Peri Lomax (Ruby O’Donnell) in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 6.30pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).

In yesterday’s episode, nurse Peri was seen turning Celeste’s mum, Martine Deveraux (Kelle Bryan) away from the hospital.

Scared Martine had found a lump on her breast and had an appointment to get it checked out at hospital but she was turned away by Peri.

After hearing what happened, angry Celeste gives Peri a piece of her mind.

Peri is initially shocked but after talking it over with her colleague, doctor Misbah Maalik (Harvey Virdi), she realises where she went wrong.

Peri hurries off to try and find Martine in the hope of convincing her to go to a rescheduled appointment.

Elsewhere, Ste Hay (Kieron Richardson) is struggling to pay the bills and James Nightingale (Gregory Finnegan) is not helping matters.

Later on desperate dad Ste, takes drastic action to get his hands on some cash. What has Ste done now?

Plus Sally St Claire (Annie Wallace) warns her son John Paul (James Sutton) not to rely on boyfriend George Kiss (Callum Kerr) too much.

But later on, John Paul feels uneasy when George has a proposition for him!

Meanwhile, in a surprising turn of events, Sienna Blake (Anna Passey) is taken aback when her nemesis and love rival, Summer Ranger (Rhiannon Clements) suddenly seems to be going out of her way to help her.

What exactly is manipulative Summer up to now ?

Hollyoaks is shown weekdays on C4 at 6.30pm with the next episode following on E4 at 7pm