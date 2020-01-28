Hollyoaks spoilers: SEDUCED! Celeste Faroe makes a move on Romeo

Celeste Faroe seduces a willing Romeo Quinn but what will her husband Toby do when he finds out? Or is it all part of the couple's plan?

Celeste Faroe (Andrea Ali) can’t help noticing that Romeo Quinn (Owen Warner) seems smitten with her. In tonight’s episode of Hollyoaks on at 6.30pm (See our TV Guide for full listings) she decides to have some fun with him.

Celeste asks Romeo to help her fix a shower that has stopped working. When he arrives, Romeo is soon under Celeste’s spell and she wastes no time in leaning in to kiss him!

Elsewhere Diane Hutchinson (Alex Fletcher) is growing increasingly frustrated with her ongoing situation with husband Tony (Nick Pickard) who is continuing to shut himself away from the world.

Tony’s controlling father Edward (Joe McGann) gives Tony a piece of his mind and orders his son to man up and start working on his marriage. He tells him he needs to do something nice for Diane and cook her a meal.

Diane is impressed when she returns home from work and finds that chef Tony has rustled up a candlelit dinner for the two of them. She’s delighted to finally have some of the old Tony back but how long will it last for?

Meanwhile Liberty Savage (Abi Phillips) is worried that there’s been no word recently from Brody Hudson (Adam Woodward) and Sienna Blake (Anna Passey).

Liberty who is pregnant with Brody’s child after agreeing to be a surrogate for him and her sister Sienna, starts to panic when Brody’s best mate Damon Kinsella (Jacob Roberts) also reveals he hasn’t heard from Brody recently.

Damon does his best to reassure Liberty that Brody and Sienna haven’t forgotten about her and the baby, but it’s clear that he’s also starting to have his doubts.

What exactly has happened to Brody and Sienna?

Hollyoaks is shown weekdays on C4 at 6.30pm with the next episode following on E4