Hollyoaks spoilers: Is Celeste Faroe in terrible danger?

When Celeste Faroe gets on the wrong side of her murderer sibling Toby, will she pay the price?

Celeste Faroe (Andrea Ali) is in danger in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 6.30pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).

When Celeste gets on the wrong side of her volatile sibling Toby (Bobby Gordon) she’s left frightened.

Toby, who was recently seen murdering Lisa Loveday (Rachel Adedeji) in a case of mistaken identity, lashes out at his sister during an altercation.

Later on Grace Black (Tamara Wall) is suspicious when Celeste lies about the injury she has got but Celeste’s father Felix Westwood (Richard Blackwood) is determined to get to the bottom of it and find out the truth.

Elsewhere, Darren Osborne (Ashley Taylor Dawson) is pestering Kurt Benson (Jeremy Edwards) for an answer on when he and Mandy Richardson (Sarah Jayne Dunn) are going to get some money back from the investment he talked them into making.

Smooth talker Kurt promises that they’ll get their first cheque later that day but it’s too late for Darren who needs the cash immediately after his credit card was declined in yesterday’s episode.

Later on Kurt’s eyes light up and he’s given an idea when he thinks he’s got some dirt to dish on Edward Hutchinson (Joe McGann).

Kurt decides to blackmail Edward for money but will his plan work out?

Plus Damon Kinsella (Jacob Roberts) convinces Liberty Savage (Jessamy Stoddart) to let Brody Hudson (Adam Woodward) see his baby daughter.

Liberty is pensive but announces she definitely still doesn’t want her sibling Sienna Blake (Anna Passey) anywhere near baby Faith.

Hollyoaks is shown Mondays to Thursdays on C4 at 6.30pm with the next episode following on E4.

On Fridays ‘Hollyoaks Favourites’ is shown on E4 at 7pm featuring a re-run of a classic episode.