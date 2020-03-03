Hollyoaks spoilers: Celeste Faroe tightens her grip on Toby!

Celeste Faroe is determined to plough on with the revenge plot against the Deveraux family but is her husband Toby starting to waver?

Celeste Faroe (Andrea Ali) ups the ante in tonight’s episode of Hollyoaks on at 6.30pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).

Celeste has been the driving force behind the plot to get revenge on the Deveraux family and in particular, Martine (Kelle Bryan).

Celeste and Toby (Bobby Gordon) moved into the village to dig up information about Toby’s past and target the Deveraux family.

Toby wanted to find out why his biological mother, Martine, gave him up for adoption when he was a tiny baby but opted to keep his twin brother Mitchell (Imran Adams) who was raised largely by his grandfather Walter (Trevor A Toussant).

All hell broke loose at Mitchell’s birthday earlier in the week when shock revelations came to light and a simmering Toby could no longer contain his jealousy and resentment when he saw the Deveraux clan playing happy families.

Since then everyone has been dealing with the almighty fallout and Toby himself has been unsure about what happens next.

However in tonight’s episode, Celeste makes Toby promise that he hasn’t gone cold on their plan for revenge.

She wants to make Martine pay for all the feelings of rejection and suffering that Toby has gone through. Is Toby feeling the same way or has he decided to take a different approach?

Elsewhere drug dealer Jordan Price (Connor Calland) is back in town and he’s looking for help from vulnerable teen Juliet Quinn (Niamh Blackshaw).

Jordan wants Juliet to help him sell drugs at different schools around the area and in return he’ll pay her. Teenager Juliet, who has had a troubled upbringing thanks to her addict mum, Donna Marie (Lucy Jo Hudson) is tempted. Is she going to do Jordan’s dirty work for him?

Elsewhere Liberty Savage (Jessamy Stoddart) has grown increasingly close to Brody Hudson (Adam Woodward). Liberty who is carrying Brody’s baby for her sister Sienna Blake (Anna Passey) has developed feelings for Brody after she agreed to act as a surrogate for him and Sienna. With Brody currently away Liberty is pining for his return.

Hollyoaks is shown weekdays on C4 at 6.30pm with the next episode following on E4