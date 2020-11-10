Hollyoaks spoilers: Celeste and Toby Faroe battle to hide deadly secret

Toby Faroe and Celeste scrabble to hide their killer secret from triplet Mitchell...

Toby Faroe (Bobby Gordon) was in a blind panic to move Lisa Loveday’s body in yesterday’s episode and tonight in Hollyoaks, on at 6.30pm (See our TV Guide for full listings) he’s terrified his actions are about to be discovered.

Toby enlisted the help of his triplet sibling, Celeste (Andrea Ali) to move Lisa’s corpse from the hiding place at the hotel where their other sibling, Mitchell Deveraux (Imran Adams) tied the knot with Scott Drinkwell (Ross Adams).

Tonight Toby and Celeste battle to protect their deadly secret as their mother Martine (Kelle Bryan), Mitchell and PC George Kiss (Callum Kerr) get too close for comfort.

However it looks as if the murderous truth is about to be exposed when their sibling Mitchell wanders into the garage!

Elsewhere, Brody Hudson (Adam Woodward) is out of hospital following the car accident caused by Liberty Savage (Jessamy Stoddart).

But he is worried when he realises his other half, Sienna Blake (Anna Passey) has become obsessive over their surrogate daughter, baby Faith.

When Liberty, who has decided to keep the baby for herself, and her boyfriend, Damon Kinsella (Jacob Roberts), realise that Sienna has been stalking them, they order her to stay away from them and baby Faith.

Later on a desperate Sienna tugs on Maxine Minniver’s (Nikki Sanderson) heart strings and asks for her help to spend some time alone with Faith behind Liberty and Brody’s backs.

Will Maxine oblige?

Plus Theresa McQueen (Jorgie Porter) has become increasingly suspicious that Cleo McQueen (Nadine Mulkerrin) could be the mystery blackmailer who has been putting the McQueen family through hell.

Tonight Theresa and Goldie McQueen (Chelsee Healy) square up to Cleo to confront her?

Is their hunch right and how will Cleo react to the accusations?

Hollyoaks is shown Mondays to Thursdays on C4 at 6.30pm with the next episode following on E4.

On Fridays ‘Hollyoaks Favourites’ is shown on E4 at 7pm featuring a re-run of a classic episode.