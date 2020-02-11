Hollyoaks spoilers: The chemistry sizzles between Warren Fox and Mercedes McQueen

The atmosphere between Mercedes McQueen and Warren Fox is electric! Will these two be able to resist each other or will they give in to temptation?

Mercedes McQueen (Jennifer Metcalfe) was furious to get back from Spain and find Warren Fox (Jamie Lomas) up to no good with two women in her flat. However it’s clear there is a huge spark between Mercedes and Warren in tonight’s episode of Hollyoaks on at 6.30pm (see our TV Guide for full listings).

Warren offers to help Mercedes out at The Dog but it’s obvious that Mercedes is getting all hot and bothered having him around. The more time they spend near each other the more the sexual tension crackles! Are these two going to be unable to resist each other?

Elsewhere scheming Liam Donovan (Jude Monk McGowan) is determined to make Maxine Minniver (Nikki Sanderson) pay for what she did to his brother Jesse. Jesse died from alcohol poisoning on his wedding night and Liam blames Maxine who was the one serving him from behind the bar.

In tonight’s episode, Liam throws darts at a picture of Maxine on his ‘dartboard of doom!’ Liam has already got Maxine working for him but as she continues to struggle to pay the rent he suggests she sleeps with his dodgy business associate, Clayton, for cash! Will desperate Maxine feel forced to comply?

Meanwhile the Cunninghams prepare for the opening of the Grande Bazaar scheduled for tomorrow. Luke Morgan (Gary Lucy) realises his son Ollie (Aedan Duckworth) has got the wrong end of the stick and thinks Luke will be able to help him raise his child when Brooke gives birth.

Luke tries to let him down gently but Ollie convinces him that they can do it together. However Ollie still has no idea that his dad has recently been diagnosed with a serious form of dementia, Pick’s disease. When will Luke break the upsetting news?

