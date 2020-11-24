Hollyoaks spoilers: Cher Winters is in serious danger with killer Silas!

Trending:

Tess Lamacraft Tess Lamacraft

When Cher Winters finds herself alone with serial killer Silas Blissett, is her life in terrible danger?

Sylver’s daughter Cher Winters (Bethannie Hare) is in grave danger in tonight’s episode of Hollyoaks on at 6.30pm (See our TV Guide for full listings)

Cher  comes face to face with Hollyoaks serial killer, Silas Blissett (Jeff Rawle).

Silas, who recently made his shock return to Hollyoaks on the show’s 25th anniversary, has already been revealed to viewers as the mystery blackmailer who has been making the McQueen family’s life hell.

What is he intending to do with Cher and is she in terrible danger at the hands of the creepy killer and psychopath?

Elsewhere, drug-dealing boss Victor Brothers (Benjamin O’Mahony) and his protégée Juliet Nightingale (Niamh Blackshaw) turn up at the Cunningham’s with a plan in mind.

But it’s Ollie Morgan (Gabriel Clark) who finds himself in danger when he’s unable to resist the easy access to Juliet’s stash of drugs.

Meanwhile Theresa McQueen (Jorgie Porter) wants to inject some fun back into her ex, Joel Dexter’s (Rory Douglas Speed) life but Cleo McQueen (Nadine Mulkerrin) warns Joel to stay away from her bad influence cousin Theresa.

Will Joel do as Cleo advises or will the priest be tempted to have some fun with Theresa?

Hollyoaks is shown Mondays to Thursdays on C4 at 6.30pm with the next episode following on E4. On Fridays ‘Hollyoaks Favourites’ is shown on E4 at 7pm featuring a re-run of a classic episode.

 

