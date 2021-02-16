Trending:

Hollyoaks spoilers: Cher Winters plans a SEXY SURPRISE for Romeo!

Tess Lamacraft Tess Lamacraft

Cher Winters plans a sexy surprise for boyfriend Romeo which backfires horribly!

Cher Winters (Bethannie Hare) is keen to patch things up with Romeo Nightingale (Owen Warner) in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 6.30pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).

Cher gave Romeo an earful in yesterday’s episode and blamed him for dobbing her into Mercedes (Jennifer Metcalfe) and Sylver (David Tag) over the missing credit card.

Mercedes McQueen with Sylver and Cher in Hollyoaks

Cher Winters pictured with dad, Sylver McQueen, and his wife Mercedes

Tonight Cher tries to apologise to Romeo but he can see that she’s insincere. Mercedes tells Cher she thinks the best way to try and win Romeo back is through seduction.

Cher Winters and Marnie Nightingale in Hollyoaks

Mercedes gives Cher her advice on how to win back Sylver

Cher swings into action however she wants the floor to swallow her up when it’s Marnie Nightingale (Lysette Anthony) who walks in and gets an eye-full of Cher’s sexy surprise and not Romeo!

Cher Winters and Marnie Nightingale in Hollyoaks

Cher plans to seduce Romeo but it’s his gran, Marnie Nightingale, who turns up!

Cher Winters and Marnie Nightingale in Hollyoaks

Marnie Nightingale is not impressed with Cher’s antics

Meanwhile Romeo finds Grace Black (Tamara Wall) upset after an argument with Martine Deveraux (Kelle Bryan).

When Romeo talks about the benefits of dating older women to cheer Grace up, she gets the wrong end of the stick and attempts to kiss him.

An embarrassed Romeo is forced to reveal that it’s someone else he likes!

Cher Winters and Marnie Nightingale in Hollyoaks

Cher Winters is mortified

Elsewhere, Summer Ranger (Rhiannon Clements) is shocked when she overhears a conversation between Brody Hudson (Adam Woodward) and Warren Fox (Jamie Lomas) about her dad Cormac (James Gaddas).

How much does Summer know about the horrific attack on her father?

Plus John Paul McQueen (James Sutton) and Courtney Campbell (Amy Conachan) are caught red-handed by head-teacher Sally St Claire (Annie Wallace) when they have a boozy lunch with copper George Kiss (Callum Kerr), instead of helping her out at Hollyoaks High. Uh oh. Are the pair in big trouble?

Hollyoaks is shown weekdays on C4 at 6.30pm with the next episode following on E4 at 7pm.

