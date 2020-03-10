Hollyoaks spoilers: Cindy Cunningham becomes a stand up comedian!

Cindy Cunningham tries to make her audience laugh at the open-mic competition at The Hutch. Will she have them in stitches or itching to leave?

Cindy Cunningham (Stephanie Waring) finds herself behind the mic and doing a comedy turn in tonight’s episode of Hollyoaks on at 6.30pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).

The extrovert mum clearly thinks she’s funny when she takes part in the open mic night that Darren Osborne (Ashley Taylor Dawson) has organised at The Hutch.

However her audience isn’t exactly laughing and an annoyed Cindy soon starts giving her spectators a roasting when they fail to find her entertaining.

Meanwhile Kyle Kelly (Adam Rickitt) is super excited about the possibility of him and Nancy Osborne (Jessica Fox) getting married in ten weeks time. However Nancy’s half-hearted reaction upsets him and Kyle can’t help feeling incredibly deflated.

Elsewhere, Nancy’s ex Darren is battling with depression. Even though it’s the day of the open-mic competition, which was all his idea, Darren is holed up at home in his pyjamas and struggling to move from the sofa.

His partner Mandy (Sarah Jayne Dunn) tries to rally him into getting dressed and going to The Hutch as planned but he tells her he’s just not up to it.

Mandy gets increasingly worried by Darren’s behaviour and shares her concerns with Nancy, Kyle, Cindy and Luke. While they try and be supportive it’s Kyle who really seems to take the news to heart. Has something Mandy’s said struck a chord with the way he’s feeling himself?

