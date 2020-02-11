Hollyoaks spoilers: Cindy Cunningham launches her new business

Friends and family gather as Cindy Cunningham launches her new venture, the Grande Bazaar, with her half-brother Tom Cunningham. Will it be a hit with the locals?

Cindy Cunningham (Stephanie Waring) is super-excited as her new family venture, Cunningham’s Grande Bazaar has its big opening in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 6.30pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).

The village is buzzing as the official opening gets underway with all the locals gathered around.

All eyes are on Cindy and her other half Luke Morgan (Gary Lucy) who are both sporting matching red outfits. However there’s a bit of a setback when Tom Cunningham (Ellis Hollins) gets ready to make a speech and realises he has lost his cue cards. Can he rescue the embarrassing mishap?

Meanwhile there’s alarm when Luke who has recently been diagnosed with dementia, nearly serves raw meat to Romeo Quinn and John Paul McQueen.

Tom is kicking himself thinking that he’s messed everything up by losing his speech cards but there’s a happy turn of events when Yazz Maalik (Haeisha Mistry) turns up with her new hearing aids.

Yazz, who was left deaf after being caught up in a bomb blast at the hands of far right extremist Jonny Baxter (Ray Quinn), is overwhelmed with happiness when she switches on her new aids and is able to hear her mum’s voice for the very first time in months.

Elsewhere Cindy Cunningham cuts the ribbon and officially announces the Bazaar open but there’s panic when pregnant teen Brooke Hathaway (Talia Grant) suddenly starts having contractions! Is she going into labour?

