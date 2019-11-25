Hollyoaks spoilers: Cindy Cunningham gets into a fight with Goldie!

It's war when Cindy Cunningham upsets Goldie McQueen by having a dig at her engagement ring! Which of the women will come off worst?

Tempers flare when Cindy Cunningham (Stephanie Waring) helps out Joel Dexter (Rory Douglas Speed) at his soup kitchen project in tonight’s Hollyoaks at 6.30pm. (See our TV Guide for full listings).

Cindy was delighted when Luke Morgan (Gary Lucy) recently proposed to her but she feels rejected when he rushes off without telling her where he’s going. Could he have gone to buy her an engagement ring?

A curious Cindy tries to get a sneak peek at Luke’s laptop for clues but Joel quickly takes the computer away and tells her he’ll only give it back if she gets stuck in with the volunteering at the soup kitchen which he’s set up on The Loveboat.

However things get heated when Cindy insults Goldie McQueen’s (Chelsee Healey) engagement ring and before long the two fiery women are fighting and Luke’s laptop ends up in the river!

Later on Cindy is suspicious when she spots Luke locked in a serious-looking conversation with doctor Misbah Maalik (Harvey Virdi) outside the hospital. What exactly is Luke doing there and what’s he been hiding from her?

Elsewhere Luke’s son Ollie (Aedan Duckworth) is still very torn over Brooke’s adoption plans for their unborn baby. He turns to Mandy Richardson (Sarah-Jayne Dunn) and Darren Osborne (Ashley Taylor Dawson) for advice but will they be able to help him?

Meanwhile Marnie Nightingale (Lysette Anthony) is on a high following the news that her son James (Gregory Finnegan) has bought The Teahouse for her. An excited Marnie can’t wait to open up her classy new French inspired venture, ‘Salon de The, du Marnie’. Ooh la la! Will it be a success?

