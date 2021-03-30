Trending:

Hollyoaks spoilers: Cleo McQueen faces her abuser, Pete Buchanan

Tess Lamacraft Tess Lamacraft

Cleo McQueen comes face to face with step-father, Pete Buchanan, who sexually abused her and is now out of prison...

Cleo McQueen’s (Nadine Mulkerrin) worst fears unfold in tonight’s special episode of Hollyoaks which focuses on mental health, on at 6.30pm (See our TV Guide for full listings). 

Cleo was terrified that her step-father, Pete Buchanan (Kai Owen) who was imprisoned for sexually abusing her, was back in Chester and she was right to be worried.

Tonight she comes face to face with him.

What does Pete want to say to her? 

Meanwhile, Luke Morgan (Gary Lucy) re-lives the rape ordeal he suffered as a teenager and his fears about his dementia grow. 

As his worries about his drug-addict son, Ollie (Gabriel Clark) continue, Luke tries to convince Ollie that he needs to go to rehab… and soon.

But will Ollie, who has been living in an abandoned garden-centre, listen to his dad? 

Elsewhere, other Chester residents reveal their most vulnerable sides as they’re forced to confront their pasts.

Cindy Cunningham (Stephanie Waring) has a heart to heart with her sister Mandy Richardson (Sarah Jayne Dunn) who opens up about her past traumas and explains why she behaved as she did to protect her daughter Ella (Erin Palmer). 

Meanwhile Cindy discusses her own bipolar disorder.

Plus, Toby Faroe (Bobby Gordon) confronts his own childhood demons as he tries to protect his girlfriend, Cleo, from hers. 

Hollyoaks is shown weekdays on C4 at 6.30pm with the next episode following on E4 at 7pm.

