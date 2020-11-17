Hollyoaks spoilers: Cormac’s daughter Summer Ranger arrives in Hollyoaks!

There's a new face in Hollyoaks when Summer Ranger turns up. Why has she come and should people be worried?

There’s a new face in tonight’s episode of Hollyoaks on at 6.30pm (See our TV Guide for full listings) when Cormac Ranger’s daughter Summer (played by Rhiannon Clements) arrives in Chester!

Brody Hudson (Adam Woodward) is immediately taken with Summer when he bumps into her (literally) at the hospital.

However, he has no idea that Summer’s father is Cormac, the evil children’s home bully who he, Warren Fox (Jamie Lomas) and Felix Westwood (Richard Blackwood), recently put in a coma!

Elsewhere there’s panic when Liberty Savage (Jessamy Stoddart) discovers that baby Faith has been snatched from her pram.

Screaming Liberty calls for help! Who has taken the tot?

Meanwhile Joel Dexter (Rory Douglas Speed) is delighted to see his ex, Cleo McQueen (Nadine Mulkerrin) back in Chester.

However Joel, who is now dating his third McQueen, Goldie (Chelsee Healey), struggles to hide his jealousy when Toby Faroe (Bobby Gordon) comes to the pub to ask Cleo out on a date!

Over at the Deveraux household, Martine Deveraux (Kelle Bryan) wants answers about her son Mitchell (Imran Adams) while her other son Toby, enjoys no longer having his sibling around to compete for Martine’s attention.

Plus Edward Hutchinson (Joe McGann) is suspicious to see his son Tony (Nick Pickard) and Diane (Alex Fletcher) getting on so well at The Hutch.

Scheming Edward, who is now in a relationship with daughter-in-law Diane, tells Verity (Eva O’Hara) that they should concentrate on getting Tony a new love interest so that he’s out of the picture.

Who do they have in mind?

Hollyoaks is shown Mondays to Thursdays on C4 at 6.30pm with the next episode following on E4.

On Fridays ‘Hollyoaks Favourites’ is shown on E4 at 7pm featuring a re-run of a classic episode.