Hollyoaks spoilers: Cormac’s daughter Summer Ranger arrives in Hollyoaks!

Tess Lamacraft Tess Lamacraft

There's a new face in Hollyoaks when Summer Ranger turns up. Why has she come and should people be worried?

There’s a new face in tonight’s episode of Hollyoaks on at 6.30pm (See our TV Guide for full listings) when Cormac Ranger’s daughter Summer (played by Rhiannon Clements) arrives in Chester!

Summer Ranger arrives in Hollyoaks

Brody bumps into Summer and the pair come face to face for the first time

Brody Hudson (Adam Woodward) is immediately taken with Summer when he bumps into her (literally) at the hospital.

Summer Ranger arrives in Hollyoaks

However, he has no idea that Summer’s father is Cormac, the evil children’s home bully who he, Warren Fox (Jamie Lomas) and Felix Westwood (Richard Blackwood), recently put in a coma!

Summer Ranger arrives in Hollyoaks

Why has Summer come to Hollyoaks and what is she going to find out?

Elsewhere there’s panic when Liberty Savage (Jessamy Stoddart) discovers that baby Faith has been snatched from her pram.

Screaming Liberty calls for help! Who has taken the tot?

Meanwhile Joel Dexter (Rory Douglas Speed) is delighted to see his ex, Cleo McQueen (Nadine Mulkerrin) back in Chester.

Cleo McQueen in Hollyoaks

Cleo is back after nearly a year away

However Joel, who is now dating his third McQueen, Goldie (Chelsee Healey), struggles to hide his jealousy when Toby Faroe (Bobby Gordon) comes to the pub to ask Cleo out on a date!

Toby Faroe in Hollyoaks

Toby asks Cleo out on a date

Over at the Deveraux household, Martine Deveraux (Kelle Bryan) wants answers about her son Mitchell (Imran Adams) while her other son Toby, enjoys no longer having his sibling around to compete for Martine’s attention.

Scheming Edward (right) pictured with son Tony

Plus Edward Hutchinson (Joe McGann) is suspicious to see his son Tony (Nick Pickard) and Diane (Alex Fletcher) getting on so well at The Hutch.

Scheming Edward, who is now in a relationship with daughter-in-law Diane, tells Verity (Eva O’Hara) that they should concentrate on getting Tony a new love interest so that he’s out of the picture.

Who do they have in mind?

Hollyoaks is shown Mondays to Thursdays on C4 at 6.30pm with the next episode following on E4.

On Fridays ‘Hollyoaks Favourites’ is shown on E4 at 7pm featuring a re-run of a classic episode.

