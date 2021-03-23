Hollyoaks spoilers: CRIME! Maxine Minniver wants to go to the police

Maxine Minniver is troubled by yesterday's events involving Victor and Felix and says she's going to the police

Maxine Minniver (Nikki Sanderson) thinks she should go the police in tonight’s episode of Hollyoaks on at 6.30pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).

In yesterday’s episode, ditzy Max was caught in the crossfire when the dodgy business deal that Brad King (Tom Benedict Knight) had set up with his merry band of recruits, went wrong.

When Maxine wakes up, she’s oblivious to what really happened but knowing that something is definitely amiss, she’s determined to go the police.

Smooth-talking Warren Fox (Jamie Lomas), who is in on Brad’s deal, leaps in to try and dissuade Maxine, but can he convince her to keep quiet?

And how will Felix Westwood (Richard Blackwood) whose job it was to hijack a van carrying a load of laptops, explain away his actions?

Elsewhere, Maxine’s mum, Trish Minniver (Denise Welsh) faces the wrath of school teacher, Courtney Campbell (Amy Conachan).

Courtney discovers just how badly Leah Barnes (Ela-May Demircan) was treated at the big launch of Trish’s new dance school.

Courtney confronts diva Trish, but have Courtney’s good intentions only made things worse for aspiring dance student Leah?

Meanwhile Sylver McQueen (David Tag), tries his best to ignore the continued online claims and the trolling targeting his wife Mercedes (Jennifer Metcalfe).

Sylver has no idea that the troll is living right under his nose and it’s his very own daughter, Cher Winters (Bethannie Hare), who has been whipping up the spiteful accusations against Mercedes.

When Sylver reads a new post, with very specific details, claiming that Mercedes has cheated on him, he can no longer turn a blind eye! What is Sylver going to do?

Plus, John Paul McQueen (James Sutton) lies to his head teacher mum, Sally St Claire (Annie Wallace) saying he needs time off work from Hollyoaks High.

John Paul tells Sally he wants to get away and have some space from boyfriend George Kiss, (Callum Kerr).

But what is John Paul really planning on doing?

Hollyoaks is shown weekdays on C4 at 6.30pm with the next episode following on E4 at 7pm.