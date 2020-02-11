Hollyoaks spoilers: Damon Kinsella has some SHOCK NEWS for Brody

Damon Kinsella warns Brody Hudson that pregnant Liberty is planning to move away. Can Brody stop the mother of his child from leaving Chester or is it already too late?

Damon Kinsella (Jacob Roberts) puts Brody Hudson (Adam Woodward) in a spin when he breaks some alarming news to his mate in tonight’s Hollyoaks at 6.30pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).

Damon tells Brody that Liberty Savage (Jessamy Stoddart), who is pregnant with Brody’s baby, is planning to leave Chester.

Liberty’s head has been in bits ever since she and Brody, who is in a relationship with her sister, Sienna Blake (Anna Passey), secretly slept together to conceive and recently shared a kiss. An upset Liberty, who is acting as surrogate for Sienna and Brody, has confided in Damon that she thinks she needs to get away from the village and she’s planning to go straight away.

What will Brody do when Damon tells him what’s going on? Can Brody find Liberty and talk her into staying?

Elsewhere Mercedes McQueen (Jennifer Metcalfe) and Goldie (Chelsee Healey) return from Spain but Mercedes is livid to find Warren Fox (Jamie Lomas) lording it up in her flat with two women who he’s hooked up with from the speed dating event in The Dog.

Warren enjoys winding Mercedes up as she boots him out but the more they argue the more it’s clear these two secretly fancy eachother!

Meanwhile broke Maxine Minniver (Nikki Sanderson) wakes up to the sound of her landlord banging on her door and threatening to throw her out for unpaid rent.

Maxine manages to negotiate an extra 24 hours to cobble some cash together but is left defeated when she fails to raise the money. However her spirits quickly lift when Liam Donovan (Jude Monk McGowan) offers her a job at Donovan’s salon. What is Liam’s ulterior motive?

Plus Cindy Cunningham (Stephanie Waring) is annoyed with Tom’s plans to turn Cunningham’s Bazaar into an eco-market. And Luke Morgan (Gary Lucy) is worried about his son Ollie (Aedan Duckworth).

When Luke promises to support Ollie no matter what, Ollie misunderstands and thinks that Luke is offering to raise his baby with him. An excited Ollie can barely contain his excitement about becoming a dad but is he headed for heartache?

Hollyoaks is shown weekdays on C4 at 6.30pm with the next episode following on E4