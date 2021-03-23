Hollyoaks spoilers: Dancer Marco, played by AJ Pritchard arrives in Chester

AJ Pritchard makes his first appearance in Hollyoaks playing dancer Marco, who ruffles Trish Minniver's feathers....

Dance pro and former Strictly professional, A J Pritchard arrives in Chester playing dancer Marco, in tonight’s episode of Hollyoaks on at 6.30pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).

It’s the launch of bossy diva Trish Minniver’s (Denise Walsh) new dance school at Hollyoaks High.

However things get off to a rocky start when Trish’s dodgy boyfriend, Brad King (Tom Benedict Knight) goes AWOL for her special day.

A fuming Trish takes out her anger on poor pupil, Leah Barnes (Ela-May Demircan).

Meanwhile the pressure mounts for Trish when budding young reporter Yazz Maalik (Haiesha Mistry) shows up eager to get the scoop on the new local enterprise.

And just to add to the drama, one of Trish’s dance rivals, Marco (AJ Pritchard) also rocks up to get the lowdown on what’s going on. Is Trish’s launch day doomed for disaster?

Elsewhere, Trish’s wheeler dealing partner, Brad is busy with the dodgy deal that is taking place today.

Felix Westwood (Richard Blackwood) who has been recruited as part of the scam, is starting to have serious second thoughts about the whole thing, but his mate Warren Fox (Jamie Lomas) convinces him it will be fine.

It’s Felix’s job to hijack the van delivering a load of laptops and bring it back to the garage, however the job turns out to be far more difficult than anyone anticipated.

Maxine Minniver (Nikki Sanderson) finds herself caught in the crossfire when things start to go badly wrong!

Elsewhere, John Paul McQueen (James Sutton) is desperate to get his relationship back on track with boyfriend PC George Kiss (Callum Kerr).

John Paul suggests couples’ therapy as a solution.

When that idea goes down like a lead balloon with George, John Paul has another plan up his sleeve. What exactly does he have in mind?

Hollyoaks is shown weekdays on C4 at 6.30pm with the next episode following on E4 at 7pm.