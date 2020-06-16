Hollyoaks spoilers: DANGER! Drug-dealer Jordan Price goes ahead with his plan

Drug-dealer Jordan Price has piled the pressure on students Sid and Juliet to do his dirty work at Hollyoaks High

Drug-dealer Jordan Price is getting ready to maximise his takings in tonight’s episode of Hollyoaks on at 6.30pm (See our TV Guide for full listings). With the environmental fair at Hollyoaks High about to get underway he tells Sid Sumner (Billy Price) and Juliet Quinn (Niamh Blackshaw) now is the perfect time to sell drugs to the influx of students visiting the school.

Juliet manages to shift her share of the drugs fast but Sid is distracted with his guitar exam which is scheduled for tomorrow. As Sid worries that he hasn’t sold the drugs and fears for the consequences, Juliet assures him she will help him shift the lot the following day. Sid is grateful and puts his share of drugs in her locker.

Meanwhile PC George Kiss (Callum Kerr) comes to the school to hand out leaflets and slips a note into John Paul McQueen’s (James Sutton) locker asking him out for dinner! George tells John Paul that he will be returning to the school tomorrow to do a thorough drugs search. Uh oh. Is Juliet going to find herself in terrible trouble with all the incriminating drugs currently stashed in her locker?

Elsewhere, Sienna Blake (Anna Passey) asks head-teacher Sally St Claire (Annie Wallace) if she can have her old teaching job back. Will Sally be receptive to the idea after Sienna did a runner not so long ago without any warning?

Plus Liberty Savage (Jessamy Stoddart) tells Damon Kinsella (Jacob Roberts) that she had a naughty dream about Brody Hudson (Adam Woodward).

She reveals that she’s got her baby’s gender kept secret in an envelope and Damon suggests throwing a ‘gender reveal’ party to cheer everyone up and take Liberty’s mind off Brody.

Damon offers to help with the party but when Maxine Minniver (Nikki Sanderson) asks him to look after Minnie he quickly realises he’s double-booked himself.

Meanwhile Ollie Morgan (Aedan Duckworth) is nervous about having to present Brooke’s eco competition entry. Imran Maalik (Ijaz Rana) tells him he needs to step up his efforts a bit so Ollie dresses up as a plastic bottle and does a rap! Will it be a winning formula?

Due to the coronavirus crisis and suspension of filming, Hollyoaks is currently only screening two new episodes a week being shown on Mondays and Tuesdays on C4 at 6.30pm with the next episode following on E4.

On Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays ‘Hollyoaks Favourites’ will be shown at 7pm on E4 featuring reruns of classic episodes from the past.