Hollyoaks spoilers: DANGER? Juliet Quinn fears for Sid’s safety

Juliet Quinn is terrified that her boyfriend, Sid Sumner's, life is in danger if she doesn't help him out with the big drugs deal. Is she right to be scared?

Juliet Quinn (Niamh Blackshaw) has big worries about her boyfriend Sid Sumner (Billy Price) in tonight’s episode of Hollyoaks on at 6.30pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).

Drug dealer Jordan Price (Connor Calland) has arranged a special trip to the coast so that he can get Juliet and his cousin Sid, to drop off a load of drugs for him. However Juliet starts to waver and says she won’t be going on the trip after all, leaving Jordan worried.

Panicking that the drop could be in jeopardy, quick-thinking Jordan comes up with plan to manipulate Juliet and scares her into thinking that she HAS to be there otherwise she’ll be putting Sid in great danger. Fearing for Sid’s safety, Juliet decides she’s got no choice and will go on the trip to the coast after all.

Elsewhere Darren Osborne (Ashley Taylor Dawson) had been battling with depression and when he starts doing a spring clean he soon becomes overwhelmed and slumps to the floor.

When his other half, Mandy (Sarah Jayne Dunn) returns home she’s worried to see him lying on the floor and her concerns about him escalate when she breaks the news that their baby boy DJ has just taken his first ever walking step and Darren shows zero interest.

Meanwhile, an excited Nancy Osborne (Jessica Fox) is gearing up for her wedding to Kyle Kelly (Adam Rickitt) but when she tells Kyle she wants to meet his parents he seems VERY unenthusiastic.

Kyle lies and pretends it won’t be possible as his folks are going away on holiday, but Nancy sees through his fib and decides to take matters into her own hands. Uh oh, what’s she planning to do?

Plus Imran Maalik (Ijaz Rana) is super-proud of the new moustache he’s grown and tells his mate Ollie Morgan (Aedan Duckworth) that he’s ready to test out his new mature look on the ladies during their trip to the seaside with Juliet and Sid.

Ollie decides that Imran needs taking down a peg or two and enlists the help of man-eater Cindy Cunningham (Stephanie Waring).

Ollie asks Cindy if she can seduce Imran to see how he reacts and it’s not long before a flustered Imran finds himself in a situation that is definitely too hot to handle!

Plus there’s more drama with the Deveraux family following recent shock revelations and the arrival of Felix Westwood (Richard Blackwood).

In the wake of the coronavirus crisis and suspension of all filming, Hollyoaks is currently screening two new episodes a week on Mondays and Tuesdays on C4 at 6.30pm with the next episode following on E4

On Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays ‘Hollyoaks Favourites’ will be shown at 6.30pm featuring re-runs of classic past episodes.

