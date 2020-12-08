Hollyoaks spoilers: DANGER! Sienna Blake frantically hunts for sister Liberty

Can Sienna Blake find Liberty and baby Faith before it's too late?

Sienna Blake (Anna Passey) is desperate to find Liberty in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 6.30pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).

Sienna’s sister Liberty Savage (Jessamy Stoddart), who has been hallucinating with visions of Nico (Persephone Swales-Dawson), ran away with baby Faith in yesterday’s episode.

Tonight Sienna, Brody Hudson (Adam Woodward) and Damon Kinsella (Jacob Roberts) are frantically trying to find Liberty and are terrified about her state of mind.

Meanwhile Sienna is furious to discover that while Brody has been doubting her, he’s been getting closer to newcomer Summer Ranger (Rhiannon Clements).

As the search for Liberty continues, the new mum is actually hiding in The Folly. However, Nico is still pulling Liberty’s strings.

Can Sienna find Liberty in time before she and baby Faith come to serious harm?

Elsewhere, shamed Nana McQueen (Diane Langton ) reveals that she is the glutton that the blackmailing doll is referring to.

Mercedes decides that they need to start playing by the blackmailer’s rules and Theresa McQueen (Jorgie Porter) has a plan for her and Mercedes to make some quick cash.

What exactly does Theresa have in mind?

Plus Imran Maalik (Ijaz Rana) asks stall-holder Ripley Lennox (Ki Griffin) for some advice with an outfit for a ‘non date’ he’s going on with Brooke Hathaway (Talia Grant).

With the non-date underway, everything is going really well between Brooke and Imran until Imran leans in and tries to kiss Brooke! Big mistake!

Hollyoaks is shown Mondays to Thursdays on C4 at 6.30pm with the next episode following on E4.

On Fridays ‘Hollyoaks Favourites’ is shown on E4 at 7pm featuring a re-run of a classic episode.