Hollyoaks spoilers: Darren Osborne hits a new low. Can anyone help him?

Darren Osborne reaches a new low following shock events that have rocked the village. Can Luke Morgan help his friend before it's too late?

Darren Osborne has been rocked to his core by the shocking news that hit Hollyoaks in yesterday’s episode. In tonight’s episode on at 6.30pm (See our TV Guide for full listings), Darren is struggling to see a way forward.

He manages to open up to his friend Luke Morgan (Gary Lucy) and the two men have a heart to heart about Darren’s depression, his feelings of guilt and everything that has unfolded.

Luke is sympathetic and promises to listen to him in future and to make more effort to understand his genuine struggles. However when Darren reveals something shocking, Luke decides he needs to act fast.

He insists on dragging Darren to see his GP immediately and contacts Darren’s other half Mandy (Sarah Jayne Dunne) telling her to meet them at the doctor’s surgery as fast as possible. What exactly has Darren said to Luke?

Elsewhere drug dealer Jordan Price (Connor Calland) hears that students from other schools will be attending the environmental fair at Hollyoaks High.

He has pound signs flashing in his eyes as he realises more kids will mean more opportunity to sell drugs to bigger amounts of students.

Will he be piling the pressure on his cousin Sid (Billy Price) and Juliet (Niamh Blackshaw) to do his dirty work for him once again?

Plus Liberty Savage (Jessamy Stoddart) suggests to her sister Sienna (Anna Passey) that she should get back to work at Hollyoaks High and carry on with her teaching career. Can Sienna be persuaded to take some positive steps?

Due to the coronavirus crisis and suspension of filming, Hollyoaks is currently only screening two new episodes a week being shown on Mondays and Tuesdays on C4 at 6.30pm with the next episode following on E4.

On Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays ‘Hollyoaks Favourites’ will be shown at 7pm on E4 featuring reruns of classic episodes from the past.