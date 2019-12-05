Hollyoaks spoilers: Darren Osborne gives Luke emotional support

Darren Osborne is there for Luke following Luke's shock diagnosis. Can he help his friend in his time of need and when will a scared Luke break the news to Cindy?

Darren Osborne (Ashley Taylor-Dawson) tries to bolster Luke Morgan (Gary Lucy) following Luke’s recent shock diagnosis in yesterday’s episode.

Tonight in Hollyoaks at 6.30pm (See our TV Guide for full listings) a scared Luke, who has received some bad news following an MRI scan, is running away from his problems.

Darren meets Luke in Chester and urges him to stay strong but is alcoholic Luke facing fresh crisis and how will this impact on his relationship with Cindy?

Back at home, Tom Cunningham (Ellis Hollins) is worried that Cindy (Stephanie Waring) seems to be moving way too fast with Luke and is ploughing full steam ahead with their plans to live together.

Meanwhile Finn O’Connor (Keith Rice) starts a new job selling Christmas trees but there’s an issue when his first drop off is at Hollyoaks High.

Finn heads to the school but is met by troublemaker Juliet Quinn (Niamh Blackshaw) who cheekily runs off with his hat. Finn follows Juliet into the school to try and retrieve it but finds himself standing in the very same classroom where he raped teacher, John Paul McQueen (James Sutton). A tormented Finn starts having flashbacks to his tortured past and the brutal suffering he inflicted.

Elsewhere Brody Hudson (Adam Woodward) has been out with Damon Kinsella (Jacob Roberts) and has completely forgotten his girlfriend Sienna’s (Anna Passey) birthday. He tries to make it up by planning a romantic treat for her but unfortunately things don’t go quite to plan.

Hollyoaks is shown weekdays on C4 at 6.30pm with the next episode following on E4