Hollyoaks spoilers: Darren Osborne is SHOCKED when Jack drops a bombshell

Darren Osborne is reeling in tonight’s episode of Hollyoaks at 6.30pm (See our TV Guide for full listings). Darren can’t believe what he’s hearing when his dad Jack Osborne (Jimmy McKenna) announces that he and Breda McQueen (Moya Brady) are planning to move to Portugal together and start a new life!

Can Darren stop him from going and what will Breda make of the situation if Jack’s son looks set to scupper their plans? As we know, Breda doesn’t take kindly to anyone standing in her way!

Meanwhile Mercedes McQueen (Jennifer Metcalfe) has been hitting the self-destruct button ever since the dramatic shooting which put her in a coma.

Mercedes is pleased to have her brother John Paul (James Sutton) back in Chester and is trying to get her life back on track.

She sets about cooking a special meal for her estranged son Bobby who she is determined to build bridges with after all the heartache she’s subjected him to.

Elsewhere Mandy Richardson (Sarah Jayne Dunn) is jumpy when her other half Darren, tries to touch her. Darren has been blowing hot and cold and recently told his estranged wife Nancy Osborne (Jessica Fox) that he wanted the two of them to get back together so it’s no wonder Mandy doesn’t want Darren anywhere near her.

An angry Mandy puts Darren on the spot and questions whether he’s still in love with his wife? How will Darren respond and with his heart torn, is it all over between him and Mandy?

Plus Sienna Blake (Anna Passey), who recently made some shocking discoveries about her sister Liberty Savage (Abi Phillips) and her other half Brody, agrees to take part in Liberty’s ‘sharing circle’ where they talk about hopes and dreams for the baby.

Liberty is pregnant with Brody’s child after offering to act as a surrogate but Sienna has found out things are not at all as they seem. How long is Sienna going to keep a lid on the shocking reality that she has recently discovered?

Hollyoaks is shown weekdays on C4 at 6.30pm with the next episode following on E4