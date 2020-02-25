Hollyoaks spoilers: Darren Osborne’s behaviour sparks health fears

Darren Osborne is struggling and his odd behaviour soon worries friends and family. What's going on with him and does he need help?

Darren Osborne (Ashley Taylor Dawson) has not been his usual self recently and in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 6.30pm (See our TV Guide for full listings), friends and family are starting to worry.

In yesterday’s episode Darren forgot to collect his son, Oscar, from school and today he forgets to organise Oscar’s outfit for World Book Day.

His ex, Nancy (Jessica Fox) grows increasingly concerned about his distracted behaviour and decides to ask him what is going on but Darren can’t bring himself to be honest with her.

Meanwhile his dad Jack (Jimmy McKenna) who is already aware that something is troubling Darren, is worried when Darren starts to show obsessive and manic behaviour. However when he tries to question Darren, his furious son lashes out.

Later on, and trying to hide his sadness, Darren even ignores calls and texts from his best mate Luke Morgan (Gary Lucy).

Elsewhere, sly surgeon Edward Hutchinson (Joe McGann) showers attention on Marnie Nightingale (Lysette Anthony) in order to make his daughter-in-law, Diane Hutchinson (Alex Fletcher) jealous.

Plus Edward’s daughter Verity (Eva O’Hara) runs into fellow lawyer, Sami Maalik (Rishi Nair) for the first time since they spent the night together. It’s clear there’s a big spark between these two and it looks as if they’re going to be spending more time together when Verity offers to help Sami with a case he’s working on. Is romance on the cards for the legal eagles?

Meanwhile Toby and Celeste Faroe (Bobby Gordon and Andrea Ali) stage an argument in order to reel in Lisa Loveday (Rachel Adedeji).

When Lisa gets upset by a reminder of her murdered father Louis Loveday, Toby is on hand to comfort Lisa. He takes her to The Hutch to try and secretly wheedle more information about his past from her. Will his tactics work?

Hollyoaks is shown weekdays on C4 at 6.30pm with the next episode following on E4