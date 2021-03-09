How long can Mandy Richardson keep her daughter's KILLER SECRET under wraps?

Bride Mandy Richardson (Sarah Jayne Dunn) finds herself in an impossible situation in tonight’s episode of Hollyoaks on at 6.30pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).

Mandy, who is supposed to be tying the knot with Darren Osborne (Ashley Taylor Dawson), is left scrambling for words at the wedding ceremony when it looks like the killer truth about her daughter Ella (Erin Palmer) murdering Jordan Price (Connor Calland), is about to be exposed.

Meanwhile Mandy’s groom Darren, the father of Charlie Dean (Charlie Behan) who is currently in prison for the murder he didn’t commit, and Darren’s ex Nancy (Jessica Fox) both have HUGE decisions to make.

Elsewhere, drug addict Ollie Morgan (Gabriel Clark) is put through a series of tests by terrifying drugs boss, Victor Brothers (Benjamin O’Mahony).

However the day ends with Ollie losing a friend and fearing for his own life once again!

Plus Maxine Minniver (Nikki Sanderson) and her mum Trish (Denise Walsh) hold a dance class to try and get Liberty Savage’s (Jessamy Stoddart) twinkle back.

Performer and singer Liberty has lost all her confidence in the wake of her recent mental health struggles.

When Liberty begins dancing, she’s an absolute natural however her buoyant mood quickly changes when she realises she’s forgotten something.

What’s troubling Liberty now?

Hollyoaks is shown weekdays on C4 at 6.30pm with the next episode following on E4 at 7pm.