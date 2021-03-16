Hollyoaks spoilers: Desperate Warren Fox threatens Sienna Blake

Warren Fox grows increasingly angry when Sienna refuses to believe his version of events

An increasingly desperate Warren Fox (Jamie Lomas) threatens Sienna Blake (Anna Passey) in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 6.30pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).

Since the shooting that left Sienna fighting for her life, the guilty culprit Summer Ranger (Rhiannon Clements) has framed Warren Fox and Sienna is now convinced it was Warren who pulled the trigger.

Sienna was caught in the crossfire when Summer aimed the gun at Brody Hudson (Adam Woodward), after discovering he was involved in her father Cormac’s death.

And though she had planned to gun down Brody, Sienna got in the way and was badly injured in the attack.

Tonight Warren is desperate to convince Sienna of his innocence, but when it looks as if his words are falling on deaf ears, he resorts to threatening her.

When an angry Warren fails to get through to Sienna, his thoughts turn towards the dodgy business deal that Brad King (Tom Benedict Knight), has been trying to get him on board with.

Meanwhile, Summer starts to realise that her new boyfriend Brody may not be as besotted with her as she thought. She decides to change her revenge tactics and befriends Sienna.

It seems like Sienna and Summer have a lot in common and the two women seem like a match made in heaven, that is until Summer’s innocent mask starts to slip!

Plus, PC George Kiss (Callum Kerr) gives Jack Osborne (Jimmy McKenna) CCTV equipment to set up around the Osbornes so they can keep a close eye on Charlie Dean (Charlie Behan), who has recently been released from prison after being falsely locked up for murder.

Teacher, John Paul McQueen (James Sutton) offers to tutor Charlie ahead of his return to Hollyoaks High.

Will Charlie agree and how will the lad settle back at school after the traumatic ordeal he’s been subjected to?

Hollyoaks is shown weekdays on C4 at 6.30pm with the next episode following on E4 at 7pm.