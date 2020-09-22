Hollyoaks spoilers: DEVASTATED! Mandy Richardson makes a heart-breaking discovery

Mandy Richardson is left reeling when she reads Darren's diary

Mandy Richardson (Sarah Jayne Dunn) is left reeling when she makes a very upsetting discovery in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 6.30pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).

Mandy has been increasingly worried about her other half, Darren Osbourne (Ashley Taylor Dawson) who is suffering with depression. Darren’s behaviour recently has been bordering on obsessive but when Mandy secretly reads Darren’s journal she’s heart-broken to discover he has been having suicidal thoughts.

Mandy tries to talk to Darren, without revealing that she’s read his diary, but when she attempts to work out how he’s feeling he brushes off her concerns insisting that he’s totally ‘fine’.

Mandy confides in her sister Cindy who reminds her that Kyle Kelly (Adam Rickitt) also seemed happy and insisted he was fine shortly before taking his own life.

With Cindy’s words ringing in her ears, Mandy rushes off to try and locate Darren.

Elsewhere Warren Fox (Jamie Lomas) ‘accidentally’ lets slip to Brody Hudson (Adam Woodward) that he and Sienna Blake (Anna Passey) secretly met up the other day leaving Brody feeling insecure.

Meanwhile Martine Deveraux (Kelle Bryan) is horrified when she notices that there is a copy of The Red Door among Liberty Savage’s belongings. The book was written about her children Celeste and Toby by the doctor who adopted them as part of his scientific experiment.

Mitchell Deveraux (Imran Adams), Toby’s triplet sibling, thinks that they should read it in order to better understand Toby, however when Toby catches Mitchell with the copy of the book, he’s furious. A worried Celeste has to calm Toby down.

Plus Felix Westwood (Richard Blackwood) is spending time alone with Grace Black (Tamara Wall) but is keen to keep their relationship strictly behind closed doors.

Felix later stands Grace up for their date leaving Courtney Campbell (Amy Conachan) to warn Grace that Felix is a player. Will Grace kick Felix into touch?

Hollyoaks is shown Mondays to Thursdays on C4 at 6.30pm with the next episode following on E4.

On Fridays Hollyoaks Favourites is shown featuring a re-run of a classic episode from the past