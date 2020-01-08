Hollyoaks spoilers: Diane Hutchinson makes a BIG relationship decision

Diane Hutchinson decides to forget husband Tony for good and take her budding romance with his dad Edward to the next level! But will she regret it?

Diane Hutchinson (Alex Fletcher) has been enjoying all the attention that Tony’s dad Edward (Joe McGann) has been lavishing on her. In tonight’s episode of Hollyoaks on at 6.30pm (See our TV Guide for full listings) Diane decides that she’s ready to go public with Edward after the pair of them secretly slept together.

She is still convinced that Tony, who has been AWOL for months, has left her for another woman thanks to the incriminating love letters and the web of lies that serial killer Breda McQueen (Moya Brady) cooked up.

Little does she realise poor Tony has been held captive for weeks at Brenda’s pig farm and has been locked inside a cage at the remote building.

As Tony has grown increasingly weak and desperate and become convinced that he’s going to be left to die alone in a cage and will never see his wife and kids again, Diane has bit by bit moved on with suave surgeon Edward who turned up on her doorstep to offer her ‘support’.

Since then Edward has completely muscled in on Diane’s life and charmed her into bed much to the disapproval of her son Finn O’Connor (Keith Rice).

Believing that her marriage to Tony is well and truly over, tonight Diane decides she’s not going to hold back any more. She kisses Edward in public and doesn’t care who sees the two of them together!

But is she making a huge mistake and is she about to come face to face with Tony?

As the full horror of previous events starts emerging the residents of Chester are rocked. At The Dog Jack Osborne (Jimmy McKenna) tries to lift everyone’s spirits by cracking open the booze and putting on music but is he just kidding himself? How can anyone move on from the shocks that have just floored them all?

Hollyoaks is shown weekdays on C4 at 6.30pm with the next episode following on E4