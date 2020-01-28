Hollyoaks spoilers: Diane Hutchinson finds herself in a difficult situation

Diane Hutchinson finds herself going to the opera with her creepy father-in-law, Edward Hutchinson, which wasn't what she had planned....

Diane Hutchinson (Alex Fletcher) is in a pickle in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 6.30pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).

In yesterday’s episode she organised a special date night at the opera for her and her husband Tony (Nick Pickard).

Tony has been suffering from PTSD ever since his terrible ordeal at the hands of serial killer Breda McQueen (Moya Brady).

With Tony withdrawn and aloof, Diane has been thinking of ways to cheer him up and bring the two of them closer again and following the advice of Scott Drinkwell (Ross Adams) she booked them a special treat. However Tony told her he felt unable to go and promptly asked his father Edward (Joe McGann) to go in his place and keep Diane company.

In tonight’s episode, Diane is annoyed that Edward, who she was enjoying a secret fling with when she thought Tony was never coming back, agreed to take Tony’s place. She is still not sure what Edward’s game is. Is he trying to muscle in on her relationship with Tony? Does he want Diane all to himself?

When she asks Edward what he’s playing at, he reassures her that he respects her decision to be with Tony, but is Edward telling the truth and what is his hidden agenda?

Elsewhere Toby and Celeste Faroe (played by Andrea Ali and Bobby Gordon) have decided to target Lisa Loveday (Rachel Adedeji).

The glamorous couple who moved to Chester late last year have a secret revenge plan up their sleeves to get back at Martine Deveraux (Kelle Bryan) who is Toby’s biological mum, but who gave him up for adoption as a baby while choosing to keep his twin brother Mitchell (Imran Adams pictured below).

Meanwhile Walter Deveraux (Trevor A Toussant) is dumb-founded when more revelations come to light that leave him reeling. What new family bombshells has he been hit by?

Hollyoaks is shown weekdays on C4 at 6.30pm with the next episode following on E4