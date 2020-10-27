Trending:

Hollyoaks spoilers: Diane Hutchinson has a surprise new look!

Tess Lamacraft Tess Lamacraft

Diane Hutchinson is encouraged to change her image by controlling Edward

Diane Hutchinson (Alex Fletcher) decides it’s time for a change of image in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 6.30pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).

Diane has recently been stressed because her hair has started to fall out. When the problem continues, her controlling boyfriend Edward Hutchison (Joe McGann) makes an appointment at a hair salon for her. Edward tells Diane he thinks she should say goodbye to the old Diane and go for a different look altogether.

Edward Hutchinson in Hollyoaks

Edward has convinced Diane to change her look

Diane seems to have taken Edward’s words to heart because she emerges from the hairdresser’s with coppery red locks instead of her trademark blonde.

Diane Hutchinson in Hollyoaks

Diane emerges from the salon a new red-head

Edward’s daughter Verity (Eva O’Hara) is lost for words when she  sees Diane with her new red hair that matches her own.

Verity Hutchinson in Hollyoaks

Edward’s daughter Verity is shocked by Diane’s new look which matches her own

Verity is convinced that her dad has an ulterior motive in encouraging Diane to change her image. Is Verity right?

Verity Hutchinson in Hollyoaks

Verity is certain her father is up to something

Meanwhile Yazz Maalik, (Haiesha Mistry), who is planning her wedding to Tom Cunningham (Ellis Hollins), decides she needs to educate Tom on her wedding inspiration: Bollywood!

Yazz Maalik and Tom in Hollyoaks

Yazz and Tom: Yazz wants to go all out for their wedding day

An excited Yazz outlines her plans and Tom seems to be on board with a big extravagant wedding. Could this be the most lavish Hollyoaks wedding yet?

Hollyoaks is shown Mondays to Thursdays on C4 at 6.30pm with the next episode following on E4. On Fridays ‘Hollyoaks Favourites’ is shown on E4 at 7pm featuring a re-run of a classic episode.

 

