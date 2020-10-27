Hollyoaks spoilers: Diane Hutchinson has a surprise new look!

Diane Hutchinson is encouraged to change her image by controlling Edward

Diane Hutchinson (Alex Fletcher) decides it’s time for a change of image in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 6.30pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).

Diane has recently been stressed because her hair has started to fall out. When the problem continues, her controlling boyfriend Edward Hutchison (Joe McGann) makes an appointment at a hair salon for her. Edward tells Diane he thinks she should say goodbye to the old Diane and go for a different look altogether.

Diane seems to have taken Edward’s words to heart because she emerges from the hairdresser’s with coppery red locks instead of her trademark blonde.

Edward’s daughter Verity (Eva O’Hara) is lost for words when she sees Diane with her new red hair that matches her own.

Verity is convinced that her dad has an ulterior motive in encouraging Diane to change her image. Is Verity right?

Meanwhile Yazz Maalik, (Haiesha Mistry), who is planning her wedding to Tom Cunningham (Ellis Hollins), decides she needs to educate Tom on her wedding inspiration: Bollywood!

An excited Yazz outlines her plans and Tom seems to be on board with a big extravagant wedding. Could this be the most lavish Hollyoaks wedding yet?

Hollyoaks is shown Mondays to Thursdays on C4 at 6.30pm with the next episode following on E4. On Fridays ‘Hollyoaks Favourites’ is shown on E4 at 7pm featuring a re-run of a classic episode.