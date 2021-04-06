Hollyoaks spoilers: Diane Hutchinson’s obsessive behaviour gets worse

Diane Hutchinson's behaviour is cause for concern. Is Diane suffering with OCD?

Pregnant Diane Hutchinson (Alex Fletcher) is really starting to struggle in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 6.30pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).

Diane, who is pregnant with her dead father-in-law, Edward Hutchinson’s, baby, has been finding things increasingly difficult and has been behaving obsessively, repeatedly checking locks and cleaning the house over and over.

Tonight when Sami Maalik (Rishi Nair) teases her about all the cleaning she’s doing, Diane blames it on her pregnancy hormones.

However it’s clear her mental health is suffering and later on she takes drastic measures to ensure her family is safe.

Elsewhere, Sienna Blake (Anna Passey) is at rock bottom when head teacher Sally St Claire (Annie Wallace) overhears that Sienna spiked Summer Ranger’s (Rhiannon Clements) drink.

Sally promptly suspends teacher Sienna from school and gives her, her marching orders from Hollyoaks High. However is Sienna’s nemesis, Summer, about to have a change of heart and could a truce be on the cards?

Meanwhile, Felix Westwood (Richard Blackwood) is torn between his feelings for his ex partner, Martine Deveraux, (Kelle Bryan) and his girlfriend Grace Black (Tamara Wall).

Tonight it’s Grace’s birthday, but Felix ditches the celebrations to see Martine instead.

As Martine opens up about still being in love with him, Felix and she kiss passionately however, in the heat of the moment, they’re both worried when they discover a lump on Maxine’s chest.

Plus, Imran Maalik (Ijaz Rana) tries to support his girlfriend Brooke Hathaway (Talia Grant) after giving her a hard time over her growing friendship with Ripley Lennox (Ki Griffin).

Meanwhile Ripley, who is non-binary, is intrigued when Brooke reveals that she doesn’t feel like a girl.

Hollyoaks is shown weekdays on C4 at 6.30pm with the next episode following on E4 at 7pm