Hollyoaks spoilers: Diane Hutchinson makes a SHOCKING confession

Diane Hutchinson (Alex Fletcher) is feeling the strain in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 6.30pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).

The anxious mum has been consumed with guilt following her affair with her father-in-law Edward Hutchinson (Joe McGann) and tonight she finally cracks and confides in her friend Leela Lomax (Kirsty Leigh Porter).

Leela is shocked to hear about Diane’s affair but urges her not to come clean to her husband Tony (Nick Pickard), as it would definitely spell the end of their marriage. Will Diane take her advice or will she confess all to Tony?

Elsewhere Mercedes McQueen (Jennifer Metcalfe) is cleaning up The Dog after some of Liam Donovan’s (Jude Monk McGowan)heavies smashed the place up to intimidate her.

Hearing about the incident, Warren Fox (Jamie Lomas) is quickly on the warpath and keen to get revenge on Liam despite Mercedes warning him that Liam is a very loose cannon and capable of anything!

Meanwhile Marnie Nightingale (Lysette Anthony) is busy planning a sophisticated evening at her Salon De Thé. She discovers she’s missing a cellist for her string quartet and asks Tony’s dad Edward to come to the rescue.

Plus Darren Osborne (Ashley Taylor Dawson) is not his normal self and is struggling to contain his emotions. After organising a special comedy event at The Hutch, things start to fall apart leaving Darren upset.

