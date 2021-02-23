Copper George Kiss is playing a very sly game but has Sally St Claire rumbled him?

George, who recently got injured following some fun and games with boyfriend John Paul McQueen (James Sutton), is in the Salon De Thé having an informal chat with his boss DS Cohen about his relationship with John Paul.

However John Paul’s mum Sally St Claire (Annie Wallace) is also in the café and overhears the conversation.

Head teacher Sally is concerned that George, who recently went to hospital with a suspected broken nose, doesn’t deny that her son, John Paul, hurt him when asked about it.

Sally starts to suspect that George has been embellishing the truth and purposefully misleading people about her son.

She certainly doesn’t believe the copper is the hero that he’s making himself out to be.

A simmering Sally decides to step in and take action, but is her interference only going to make matters far worse for John Paul?

Elsewhere, Ste Hay (Kieron Richardson) refuses to let Sid Sumner (Billy Price) carry on working with drugs lord, Victor Brothers (Benjamin O’Mahony).

Sid is planning to mastermind Victor’s downfall but Ste knows just how dangerous Victor can be.

He asks James Nightingale (Gregory Finnegan) for money to buy Sid out.

However, lawyer James and Sid make an even more dangerous plan to secretly record Victor’s confession.

Both of them are determined to free Juliet Nightingale (Niamh Blackshaw) who is currently behind bars.

Will their risky ploy work?

Hollyoaks is shown weekdays on C4 at 6.30pm with the next episode following on E4 at 7pm.