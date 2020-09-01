Hollyoaks spoilers: Does Felix Westwood know what REALLY happened at the wedding?

Felix Westwood demands answers when he's taken in for questioning by the police. What has happened to his son Mitchell?

Felix Westwood (Richard Blackwood) is demanding answers in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 6.30pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).

His son Mitchell’s (Imran Adams) wedding day to Scott Drinkwell (Ross Adams) was plunged into chaos when a terrible crime took place and in this week’s episodes Mitchell’s mum Martine (Kelle Ryan), his grandfather Walter (Trevor A Toussaint), his father Felix, his new husband Scott (Ross Adams) and Diane Hutchinson (Alex Fletcher) are all being questioned by the police as they recall their version of events from the fateful day.

Felix wants to know exactly what happened but a flashback reveals that he himself could have some damning evidence himself.

Elsewhere Verity Hutchinson (Eva O’Hara) finds her brother Tony (Nick Pickard) in a very vulnerable state. Another flashback to the wedding day shows Tony revealing some shocking news to his wife Diane but what exactly has he told her?

Plus James Nightingale (Gregory Finnegan) smirks as he listens to the conversation between John Paul McQueen (James Sutton) and PC George Kiss (Callum Kerr) and mocks that the two of them have nothing at all in common.

Later on John Paul is left feeling rejected by George. Is their romance already on the rocks?

