Hollyoaks spoilers: Does Felix Westwood know what REALLY happened at the wedding?

Tess Lamacraft

Felix Westwood demands answers when he's taken in for questioning by the police. What has happened to his son Mitchell?

Felix Westwood (Richard Blackwood) is demanding answers in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 6.30pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).

Scott and Mitchell on their wedding day in Hollyoaks

Scott and Mitchell on their wedding day before events took a terrible turn

His son Mitchell’s (Imran Adams) wedding day to Scott Drinkwell (Ross Adams) was plunged into chaos when a terrible crime took place and in this week’s episodes Mitchell’s mum Martine (Kelle Ryan), his grandfather Walter (Trevor A Toussaint), his father Felix, his new husband Scott (Ross Adams) and Diane Hutchinson (Alex Fletcher) are all being questioned by the police as they recall their version of events from the fateful day.

Martine Deveraux in Hollyoaks

Mitchell’s mum Martine is among the Hollyoaks residents taken in for questioning by police following events at her son’s wedding day

Felix Westwood in Hollyoaks

Felix wants answers but is he hiding some evidence himself?

Felix wants to know exactly what happened but a flashback reveals that he himself could have some damning evidence himself.

Tony Hutchinson in Hollyoaks

Tony’s behaviour has become wild and erratic ever since his evil father Edward began drugging him

Elsewhere Verity Hutchinson (Eva O’Hara) finds her brother Tony (Nick Pickard) in a very vulnerable state. Another flashback to the wedding day shows Tony revealing some shocking news to his wife Diane but what exactly has he told her?

Diane Hutchinson in Hollyoaks

Diane Hutchinson is questioned by police over events at the wedding

Plus James Nightingale (Gregory Finnegan) smirks as he listens to the conversation between John Paul McQueen (James Sutton) and PC George Kiss (Callum Kerr) and mocks that the two of them have nothing at all in common.

John Paul McQueen in Hollyoaks

John Paul McQueen played by James Sutton

Later on John Paul is left feeling rejected by George. Is their romance already on the rocks?

Hollyoaks is shown Monday-Thursday on C4 at 6.30pm with the next episode following on E4 at 7pm

 

 

 

