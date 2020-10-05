Hollyoaks spoilers: DOUBLE TROUBLE Felix Westwood and Warren Fox go into business together

Felix Westwood and Warren Fox start working together but rivalries soon flare!

There’s drama brewing when Felix Westwood (Richard Blackwood) and Warren Fox (Jamie Lomas) go into business together in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 6.30pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).

Felix and Warren have teamed up to run the local garage. However there’s soon a battle over who is going to be boss and Felix is fuming when Warren puts up a sign marked ‘Warren’s Wheels.’

Elsewhere surrogate mum Liberty Savage (Jessamy Stoddart) thinks it’s time that her sister Sienna Blake (Anna Passey) and Brody Hudson (Adam Woodward) chose a baby name for their newborn girl.

Sienna and Brody are soon bickering while an upset Liberty confides in Damon Kinsella (Jacob Roberts) that she never imagined it would be this hard to give up her baby and hand the tot over to her sister and Brody, the baby’s biological dad.

Plus there’s good news for Sid Sumner (Billy Price) when he finally starts back at school after being allowed to return. Sid is hoping that he and Juliet Nightingale (Niamh Blackshaw) can make a fresh start but is Sid heading for disappointment?

Hollyoaks is shown Mondays to Thursdays on C4 at 6.30pm with the next episode following on E4. On Fridays Hollyoaks Favourites is shown featuring a re-run of a classic episode from the past