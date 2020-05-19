Hollyoaks spoilers: DRUG DANGER! Kyle Kelly puts lives at risk

Kyle Kelly goes crawling back to drug dealer Jordan Price with young Oscar in tow but things spiral dangerously out of control....

Kyle Kelly has been unable to kick his drug habit in Hollyoaks on at 6.30pm tonight (See our TV guide for full listings) but is he putting others in danger?

In tonight’s episode his other half, Nancy Osborne (Jessica Fox) asks her ex, Darren (Ashley Taylor Dawson), to look after their son Oscar for the day because she doesn’t think Kyle is up to the job.

Kyle is crushed by Nancy’s lack of confidence in him. Meanwhile Nancy’s son, Charlie Dean (Charlie Behan) tells Darren that Kyle would relish the chance to prove himself.

Darren decides to give Kyle some responsibility and drops Oscar off with him but Kyle is actually on his way to meet drug dealer, Jordan Price (Connor Calland).

Will Kyle take Oscar with him when he goes to collect his next stash of drugs from Jordan and what will happen when he gets behind the wheel of his car? Could he be putting lives at risk?

Elsewhere Mercedes McQueen (Jennifer Metcalfe) is suspicious of her other half Sylver (David Tag) spending so much time with Warren Fox (Jamie Lomas) but when she realises Joel Dexter (Rory Douglas Speed) also seems to be part of their close-knit little gang, she’s had enough.

An irritated Mercedes confronts Joel but gets much more than she bargained for.

Plus Misbah Maalik (Harvey Virdi) continues to wrestle with her feelings. She’s been offered a secondment in Surrey but is not sure she can leave her teenage children right now. What will she decide to do?

In the wake of the coronavirus crisis and suspension of filming, Hollyoaks is currently only screening two new episodes a week being shown on Mondays and Tuesdays on C4 at 6.30pm with the next episode following on E4.

On Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays ‘Hollyoaks Favourites’ will be shown at 7pm on E4 featuring reruns of classic episodes from the past.