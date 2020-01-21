Hollyoaks spoilers: Drug dealer Jordan Price takes a shine to Leela Lomax!

Sparks fly when Sid's cousin, drug dealer, Jordan Price meets Leela Lomax for the first time...

Drug dealer Jordan Price (Connor Calland) meets Leela Lomax for the first time and likes what he sees in tonight’s Hollyoaks at 6.30pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).

Jordan, the cousin of Sid Sumner (Billy Price) turns up at the Lomaxes to see Sid and there is an instant spark between him and Leela (Kirsty Leigh Porter).

He’s also intrigued to meet Leela’s daughter Peri (Ruby O’Donnell).

Jordan tells Sid he has a drug run for him to do but Sid is in a quandary when Leela, who’s caring for him, surprises him with a special present of a new guitar. Will Sid let Leela down and continue with the drug-running or will he do the right thing and say no to his cousin?

Meanwhile Juliet Quinn (Niamh Blackshaw) prepares to leave Hollyoaks with her mum, Donna Marie (Lucy Jo Hudson) and steals money from Salon De Thé De Marnie.

When Romeo (Owen Warner) and James Nightingale (Gregory Finnegan) discover her plan, James decides to have a word with troubled addict Donna Marie. He tells her that she should cut the chord with Juliet to give his sister a better chance at life but he’s left feeling defeated when Donna Marie throws some home truths back at him.

A forlorn James bumps into his ex, John Paul McQueen (James Sutton) and the two of them arrange to go out for a drink. However the drinks are on hold when James makes a shocking discovery involving Donna Marie!

Meanwhile Liam Donovan (Jude Monk McGowan) is up to his tricks again and has set his sights on Maxine Minniver (Nikki Sanderson). He gives her a stunning dress and tells her he wants her to help him at his club. Why the generous gift? And what exactly has Liam got planned for Maxine?

Hollyoaks is shown weekdays on C4 at 6.30pm with the next episode following on E4