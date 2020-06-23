Hollyoaks spoilers: Drug-dealer Jordan Price finds a way to silence Peri

Drug-dealer Jordan Price finds himself in a difficult situation when Peri Lomax discovers his stash of drugs. How far will Jordan go to keep Peri quiet?

Drug-dealer Jordan Price (Connor Calland) is forced to dig himself out of a difficult situation in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 6.30pm (See our TV Guide for full listings). His cousin Sid Sumner (Billy Price) blames Jordan for the all the fallout at Hollyoaks High following the drugs bust by PC George Kiss.

Jordan tries to calm Sid down but a fiery argument unfolds and it’s not long before Leela Lomax (Kirsty Leigh Porter) is scouring the house with her daughter Peri (Ruby O’Donnell) on the hunt for incriminating evidence.

Peri is shocked when she discovers Jordan’s hidden stash of drugs but when she confronts him he quickly comes up with a way to ensure she keeps her mouth tightly shut. Has Peri fallen under his spell again?

Meanwhile following all the trouble at school, James Nightingale (Gregory Finnegan) wants Juliet Quinn (Niamh Blackshaw) to leave the Lomax household and move back in with him and Marnie (Lysette Anthony).

Marnie slips Juliet a note asking the teen to come and meet them and when Juliet turns up she and James implore her to come back home. Will Juliet agree or is she already too far under the influence of manipulative Jordan?

Elsewhere Liberty Savage (Jessamy Stoddart) takes matters into her own hands when she feels that Maxine Minniver (Nikki Sanderson) has been taking advantage of Damon Kinsella’s kind nature. She decides to tackle Maxine on the subject.

Later on it dawns on Damon (Jacob Roberts) exactly what Liberty has done for him. Will he be grateful for her interference?

Plus Tony Hutchinson (Nick Pickard) is convinced that his latest test results are going to be the good news he has been desperately waiting for. Is he headed for happiness or more disappointment?

Due to the coronavirus crisis and suspension of filming, Hollyoaks is currently only screening two new episodes a week being shown on Mondays and Tuesdays on C4 at 6.30pm with the next episode following on E4.

On Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays ‘Hollyoaks Favourites’ will be shown at 7pm on E4 featuring reruns of classic episodes from the past.