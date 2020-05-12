Drug dealer Jordan Price continues his manipulations of Charlie Dean. Can he convince Charlie to do the drug deliveries he needs?

Drug dealer Jordan Price (Connor Calland) is annoyed in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 6.30pm (See our TV Guide for full listings) when he gets some unwelcome news.

Jordan learns that Sid Sumner (Billy Price) and Juliet Quinn (Nimah Blackshaw) are away all week on a school trip, which means he can’t get the vulnerable teens to do his drug deals for him.

However when he discovers that schoolboy Charlie Dean (Charlie Behan) is still around he comes up with a plan.

He poses as Sid on a video game and messages Charlie and it’s not long before Charlie is making his way over to see him. What has Jordan got in mind for Charlie and can he bribe him into doing his dirty-work?

Elsewhere Diane Hutchinson (Alex Fletcher) has been frantic with worry ever since her husband Tony’s collapse and Edward’s diagnosis that he has a brain tumour.

Tony is bracing himself to have surgery but all is not as it seems. Is someone about to discover that surgeon Edward is playing an evil game of manipulation?

Plus Tom Cunningham (Ellis Hollins) offers to give Romeo Quinn (Owen Warner) some tips for impressing the ladies, but later confides in Romeo that he and Yazz Maalik (Haeisha Mistry) haven’t slept together yet so Romeo turns the tables and offers Tom some seduction tips instead.

Meanwhile lawyer-trio Verity Hutchinson (Eva O’Hara), James Nightingale (Gregory Finnegan) and Sami Maalik (Rishi Nair) are preparing for the launch of their new firm.

They are busy setting up the new legal hub in James’s flat but it’s clear that Sami still has feelings for Verity. Uh-oh, there could be trouble ahead!

In the wake of the coronavirus crisis and suspension of filming, Hollyoaks is currently only screening two new episodes a week being shown on Mondays and Tuesdays on C4 at 6.30pm with the next episode following on E4.

On Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays ‘Hollyoaks Favourites’ will be shown at 7pm on E4 featuring reruns of classic episodes from the past.