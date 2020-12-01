Hollyoaks spoilers: Edward Hutchinson plans to propose to daughter-in-law Diane!

Edward Hutchinson is about to pop the question to Diane! Will she say yes?

Edward Hutchinson (Joe McGann) is gearing up to pop the question to Diane in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 6.30pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).

Edward’s plan has come together just as he intended now he’s managed to lure his daughter-in-law Diane (Alex Fletcher) away from his son Tony (Nick Pickard) so he can have her all for himself.

However, tonight there’s a spanner in the works when Diane is boiling with jealousy after finding out that Tony has slept with another woman. It looks like Diane is not over Tony despite their divorce proceedings being underway!

Diane can’t help confronting Tony about the woman but when he asks her why she’s so bothered, Diane maintains she’s definitely in love with Edward.

However Tony decides to take his chance and tells her that he still loves her and wants her back.

Will Diane have a wobble and choose Tony over Edward?

Meanwhile Edward’s daughter Verity Hutchinson (Eva O’Hara) is increasingly angry over her father’s manipulative actions. Edward retaliates by blaming Verity for her own mother’s death.

Verity is reeling and swears revenge. She is going to tell Diane the whole truth!

Elsewhere Jordan Price (Connor Calland) returns to the Lomax’s saying that he’s on the straight and narrow.

He asks if he can move back in with the family and have a fresh start.

Peri Lomax (Ruby O’Donnell) is torn between her feelings for Jordan and her feelings for Juliet Nightingale (Niamh Blackshaw). Who does her heart belong to?

Plus, Mercedes McQueen (Jennifer Metcalfe) is still determined to track down serial killer Silas Blissett (Jeff Rawle) who has been tormenting the McQueen family with his blackmail threats.

Meanwhile Imran Maalik (Ijaz Rana) suggests that he, Brooke Hathaway (Talia Grant) and Sid Sumner (Billy Price) should form a band to play at his sister Yazz’s (Haiesha Mistry) wedding to Tom Cunningham (Ellis Hollins).

Will his friends go for the idea?

Hollyoaks is shown Mondays to Thursdays on C4 at 6.30pm with the next episode following on E4.

On Fridays ‘Hollyoaks Favourites’ is shown on E4 at 7pm featuring a re-run of a classic episode.