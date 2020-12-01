Trending:

Hollyoaks spoilers: Edward Hutchinson plans to propose to daughter-in-law Diane!

Tess Lamacraft Tess Lamacraft

Edward Hutchinson is about to pop the question to Diane! Will she say yes?

Edward Hutchinson (Joe McGann) is gearing up to pop the question to Diane  in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 6.30pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).

Edward’s plan has come together just as he intended now he’s managed to lure his daughter-in-law Diane (Alex Fletcher) away from his son Tony (Nick Pickard) so he can have her all for himself.

Diane Hutchinson in Hollyoaks

Edward is going to propose to Diane Hutchinson (pictured) but she has other things on her mind

However, tonight there’s a spanner in the works when Diane is boiling with jealousy after finding out that Tony has slept with another woman. It looks like Diane is not over Tony despite their divorce proceedings being underway!

Tony Hutchinson in Hollyoaks

Diane goes to see her ex Tony to have it out with him

Diane can’t help confronting Tony about the woman but when he asks her why she’s so bothered, Diane maintains she’s definitely in love with Edward.

However Tony decides to take his chance and tells her that he still loves her and wants her back.

Will Diane have a wobble and choose Tony over Edward?

Meanwhile Edward’s daughter Verity Hutchinson (Eva O’Hara) is increasingly angry over her father’s manipulative actions. Edward retaliates by blaming Verity for her own mother’s death.

Verity Hutchinson in Hollyoaks

Verity Hutchinson is going to make her father pay for what he’s done

Verity is reeling and swears revenge. She is going to tell Diane the whole truth!

Elsewhere Jordan Price (Connor Calland) returns to the Lomax’s saying that he’s on the straight and narrow.

He asks if he can move back in with the family and have a fresh start.

Peri Lomax and Jordan Price in Hollyoaks

Peri Lomax is torn between Jordan and Juliet and doesn’t know if she can trust Jordan anymore

Peri Lomax (Ruby O’Donnell) is torn between her feelings for Jordan and her feelings for Juliet Nightingale (Niamh Blackshaw). Who does her heart belong to?

Plus, Mercedes McQueen (Jennifer Metcalfe) is still determined to track down serial killer Silas Blissett (Jeff Rawle) who has been tormenting the McQueen family with his blackmail threats.

Imran Maalik

Imran Maalik has some wedding party ideas but will his friends be prepared to help out?

Meanwhile Imran Maalik (Ijaz Rana) suggests that he, Brooke Hathaway (Talia Grant) and Sid Sumner (Billy Price) should form a band to play at his sister Yazz’s (Haiesha Mistry) wedding to Tom Cunningham (Ellis Hollins).

Will his friends go for the idea?

Hollyoaks is shown Mondays to Thursdays on C4 at 6.30pm with the next episode following on E4.

On Fridays ‘Hollyoaks Favourites’ is shown on E4 at 7pm featuring a re-run of a classic episode.

