Hollyoaks spoilers: Edward Hutchinson rumbles conman Kurt!

Edward Hutchinson finds out exactly what conman Kurt Benson has been up to!

Edward Hutchinson (Joe McGann) is shocked when he learns the terrible truth about Kurt Benson (Jeremy Edwards) in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 6.30pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).

Kurt, who earlier in the week was seen proposing to Edward’s daughter Verity (Eva O’Hara), is on the phone discussing how he’s using Verity as part of his investment scam, when who should happen to be near and overhear every word but Edward!

Will the manipulative surgeon tell everyone exactly what Kurt has been up to?

Meanwhile Edward has other matters on his mind; his son Tony (Nick Pickard).

Edward was perturbed to see Tony getting on so well with Diane (Alex Fletcher) and took action by setting up Tony on a blind date with a little help from Verity.

Who’s the surprising date that Edward has selected and will she hit it off with Tony?

Meanwhile, Edward continues to mould Diane into a new woman, but Diane confides in Eva that this new life doesn’t suit her and she was happier before. Uh oh. This doesn’t bode well for Edward.

Elsewhere the McQueen family has been threatened by the spooky speaking doll again and this time the sin of ‘Envy’ is being punished.

Goldie McQueen (Chelsee Healey), Cleo (Nadine Mulkerrin) and Theresa (Jorgie Porter) are all three convinced that they are the new targets.

Plus Brody Hudson (Adam Woodward) runs into newcomer Summer Ranger (Rhiannon Clements) again and feels guilty that she’s had to give up her job following her father Cormac’s attack.

He decides to offer her a job at The Loveboat. Will she say yes?

Plus Mandy Richardson (Sarah Jayne Dunn) offers to look after Ollie Morgan (Gabriel Clark) when his dad Luke (Gary Lucy) and Cindy (Stephanie Waring) go on holiday together.

Will she manage to keep the teen on the straight and narrow?

Hollyoaks is shown Mondays to Thursdays on C4 at 6.30pm with the next episode following on E4.

On Fridays ‘Hollyoaks Favourites’ is shown on E4 at 7pm featuring a re-run of a classic episode.