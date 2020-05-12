Hollyoaks spoilers: Edward Hutchinson is shocked by Tony’s news

Edward Hutchinson has been manipulating and drugging his son Tony so he get his hands on Tony's wife Diane again. Is Edward's masterplan working?

Edward Hutchinson (Joe McGann) has got his vulnerable son Tony (Nick Pickard) exactly where he wants him in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 6.30pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).

Surgeon Edward has tricked Tony into thinking he’s got a brain tumour and is now playing the concerned dad saying he’ll do everything he can to look after him.

Tony, who’s terrified about his future, tells his wife Diane (Alex Fletcher) that he thinks it might be a good idea if Edward moves into their family home for a while to be an extra support.

Edward, who had an affair with Diane when Tony was being held captive by serial killer Breda McQueen, is shocked by Tony’s sudden change of tune, but is secretly delighted his plan is starting to pan out exactly as he hoped. Will Edward be able to get his claws into Diane again?

Elsewhere drug dealer Jordan Price (Connor Calland) was seen luring Charlie Dean (Charlie Behan) over to see him yesterday and tonight Jordan persuades Charlie to do a delivery for him.

Plus Verity Hutchinson (Eva O’Hara) overhears Peri Lomax (Ruby O’Donnell) and Yazz Maalik (Haiesha Mistry) talking about sex and offers some woman-to-woman advice. Yazz’s big brother Sami (Rishi Nair) is impressed by Verity’s approach and decides to ask her out but Verity rejects him, saying it would be unprofessional for the two of them to get involved now they’re going into business together.

Meanwhile, Tom Cunningham (Ellis Hollins) is convinced that he and Yazz are about to take things to the next level but he’s about to find out Yazz has other ideas!

In the wake of the coronavirus crisis and suspension of filming, Hollyoaks is currently only screening two new episodes a week being shown on Mondays and Tuesdays on C4 at 6.30pm with the next episode following on E4.

On Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays ‘Hollyoaks Favourites’ will be shown at 7pm on E4 featuring reruns of classic episodes from the past.