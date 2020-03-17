After being rejected by his son Tony over his affair with Diane, sly surgeon Edward Hutchinson, comes up with a cunning plan...

Sly surgeon Edward Hutchinson (Joe McGann) is up to his manipulative tricks again in tonight's Hollyoaks

After his fallout with son Tony (Nick Pickard) he asks Diane (Alex Fletcher) to get him back in Tony’s good books and let him stay on living under their roof.

Later on, when Edward is back at the hospital he overhears Misbah Maalik (Harvey Virdi) warning Peri Lomax (Ruby O’Donnell) about some pills that affect personalities. Suddenly Edward has a light bulb moment realising he could use the pills to his advantage. What exactly is he plotting and who is he planning to give the pills to?

Meanwhile Grace Black (Tamara Wall) and Mercedes McQueen (Jennifer Metcalfe) confront Liam Donovan (Jude Monk McGowan) and he explains that he wants to make Maxine Minniver (Nikki Sanderson) pay for her involvement in his younger brother Jesse’s death.

Jesse collapsed and died from alcohol poisoning after drinking himself into oblivion on his wedding day where Maxine was serving him drinks behind the bar.

Mercedes and Grace try to get through to Liam and make him realise Maxine wasn’t to blame, but will he see the error of his ways?

Meanwhile Maxine, Damon Kinsella (Jacob Roberts) and Maxine’s daughter Minnie head out to the park together and Maxine is delighted to have her best friend and estranged husband, Damon, back in her life.

Plus Brody Hudson (Adam Woodward) agrees to join Liberty Savage (Jessamy Stoddart) in some pre-natal meditation, but it leaves the pair of them feeling incredibly awkward when their session gets too intimate.

