Hollyoaks spoilers: Edward Hutchinson threatens to blow Diane’s guilty secret!

Edward Hutchinson warns daughter-in-law, Diane, it's time her husband Tony knew the truth about their passionate affair! Is Edward about to blab and destroy Diane's marriage...

Edward Hutchinson (Joe McGann) is simmering with jealousy in tonight’s episode of Hollyoaks at 6.30pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).

The sly surgeon who was having a secret affair with his daughter-in-law Diane Hutchinson (Alex Fletcher) is increasingly irritated to see Diane back in her husband Tony’s arms.

As Diane and Tony make up for lost time, their public displays of affection are winding Edward up.

When Edward’s daughter Verity (Eva O’Hara) turns up to spend time with him on what would have been his wedding anniversary to Verity’s mother, Edward gets a wake up call and realises that life is too short.

Squaring up to Diane he announces that he’s had enough and he’s going to reveal their affair to Tony! How will a horrified Diane respond?

Elsewhere Ollie Morgan (Aedan Duckworth) and Imran Maalik (Ijaz Rana) are attempting to pull together their school environmental project. The lads have come up with a sustainability theme which involves Ollie dressing up in a bin liner for a photo shoot.

They later present their idea to Brooke (Talia Grant) and Courtney (Amy Conachan) only to discover Brooke has come up with a far better subject matter for them.

The lads are deflated when they realise all their previous efforts are wasted!

Meanwhile Darren Osborne (Ashley Taylor Dawson) is battling with his depression but putting a brave face on how he’s feeling. He promises his partner Mandy (Sarah Jayne Dunn) that the old Darren is back but when he’s left alone at the flat he’s plunged into despair. When Mandy returns home a flat-feeling Darren pretends to be asleep.

Plus Juliet Quinn (Niamh Blackshaw) is desperate for James (Gregory Finnegan) and Marnie (Lysette Anthony) not to find out that she’s been dealing drugs at Hollyoaks High. Sid Sumner (Billy Price) tries to appeal to his cousin Jordan’s sense of family to get Juliet off the hook but drug dealer Jordan (Connor Calland) plays hardball and makes his feelings perfectly clear.

A scared Juliet resolves to tell her family the truth before Jordan can but will she stick to her plan or is something going to stop her from coming clean?

Hollyoaks is shown weekdays on C4 at 6.30pm with the next episode following on E4