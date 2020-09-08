Hollyoaks spoilers: Edward Hutchinson’s cruel plotting ramps up a gear

Edward Hutchinson comes up with another cruel ruse to push Tony and Diane further apart

Edward Hutchinson (Joe McGann) is sticking the knife into his son Tony’s (Nick Pickard) relationship and twisting hard in tonight’s episode of Hollyoaks on at 6.30pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).

Edward wants Tony’s wife Diane (Alex Fletcher) all to himself but is thwarted when Diane tells Edward she’s not ready to give up on Tony yet.

A fuming Edward realises he’ll have to up his game. He shows Tony some drawings of monsters that Tony’s kids have drawn and lies to Tony telling him that’s how his own children see him; a terrifying monster that they’re too scared to be around.

Tony is sent into a downward spiral believing that his own children are scared stiff of him. He decides it would be best all round if Diane found happiness with Edward. He even sets up a date for Diane and Edward in The Hutch telling Diane she deserves to be with Edward.

A triumphant Edward then pushes Diane to make a decision, is she going to choose her past with Tony or start a bright new future with him, Edward. What will Diane decide?

Elsewhere Juliet Quinn (Niamh Blackshaw) is shocked when she spies Leela Lomax (Kirsty-Leigh Porter) and drug dealer Jordan Price (Connor Calland) secretly kissing in an alleyway!

Jordan is supposed to be dating Leela’s daughter Peri (Ruby O’Donnell) who Juliet has a huge crush on. What will Juliet do now she’s caught Jordan and Leela together?

Hollyoaks is shown Mondays to Thursdays on C4 at 6.30pm with the next episode following on E4.

On Fridays Hollyoaks Favourites is shown featuring a re-run of a classic episode from the past