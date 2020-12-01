Hollyoaks spoilers: Ella Richardson is drug dealing! Will she get caught?

Mandy's daughter, Ella Richardson, gets sucked into the murky and dangerous world of drug-dealing

Schoolgirl Ella Richardson (Erin Palmer) is dealing drugs in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 6.30pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).

Juliet Quinn (Niamh Blackshaw) who has been ordered by scary drugs boss, Victor Brothers (Benjamin O’Mahony) to boost business and get new recruits, was recently seen threatening Ella and has now blackmailed her into becoming part of the dealing gang.

Tonight, Ella does a drug deal but her stressed out mum Mandy Richardson (Sarah Jayne Dunn) is way too preoccupied to notice what her daughter is getting up to.

Mandy and her other half Darren Osborne (Ashley Taylor Dawson) have become increasingly worried about their money situation.

The duo have been taken in by con-man Kurt Benson (Jeremy Edwards) who persuaded them to part with a large sum of cash as an investment in a ‘fail-safe’ scheme of his.

However, Darren was recently sent into a panic when his credit card was declined.

Elsewhere Tony Hutchinson (Nick Pickard) is betrayed, once again, by those closest to him and vows to start standing up for himself and take decisive action.

He is now on a mission to win his estranged wife Diane (Alex Fletcher) back. What will Tony’s tactics be?

Plus Warren Fox (Jamie Lomas) is angry that Sienna Blake (Anna Passey) has been left out in the cold by her sister Liberty Savage (Jessamy Stoddart) and Brody Hudson (Adam Woodward).

Warren confronts Brody and Liberty and tells Sienna she needs to stop letting people take her for granted.

Will Warren’s words strike a chord?

Hollyoaks is shown Mondays to Thursdays on C4 at 6.30pm with the next episode following on E4.

On Fridays ‘Hollyoaks Favourites’ is shown on E4 at 7pm featuring a re-run of a classic episode.