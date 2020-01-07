Hollyoaks spoilers: Emotional reunion! Tony Hutchinson comes home!

Tony Hutchinson makes an emotional return to Chester but his wife Diane is left feeling terrible about her secret relationship with his father!

It’s a hugely emotional moment when Tony Hutchinson (Nick Pickard) finally returns home to his family after months of being held captive by serial killer Breda McQueen (Moya Brady).

In tonight’s episode of Hollyoaks at 6.30pm (See our TV Guide for full listings) his wife Diane (Alex Fletcher) is busy preparing for his return. Diane, who thought Tony had left her for another woman, had given up all hope of ever seeing her other half again and has since formed a close relationship with Tony’s father Edward (Joe McGann).

With Tony due to return any minute, a conflicted Diane tells Edward they need to act as if nothing has gone on between them and Tony must never find out they’ve slept together!

Emotions run high when Tony finally walks through the door and comes face to face with Diane, but Edward can’t help feeling a pang of jealousy when he sees the two of them embracing.

Elsewhere Sienna Blake (Anna Passey) is worried after her other half Brody Hudson (Adam Woodward) failed to come home the previous night. What has happened to Brody?

Sienna later gets an anonymous message asking her to meet in the village.

She’s shell-shocked to find her destructive ex Warren Fox (Jamie Lomas) who did a vanishing act with their twin children, Sophie and Sebastian, waiting for her!

A raging Sienna flies at Warren, accusing him of ruining her life however he quickly stops her in her tracks when he reveals that something has happened to Sebastian. Is their son in danger?

Meanwhile Scott Drinkwell (Ross Adams) and Mitchell Deveraux (Imran Adams) bump into eachother following their emotional break up. Doctor Mitchell wants to go back to them being friends again but Scott gives him the brush off and tells him he’s not interested. Later Scott is seen getting on well with Sami’s brother, Azim Desai (Nav Sidhu) and the pair are soon kissing!

Plus Courtney Campbell (Amy Conachan) is disappointed when she finds out her wedding to Jesse Donovan (Luke Jerdy) is now going to be held in The Loft because there was a fire at their original chosen venue. Can wedding planner Azim come to the rescue?

Hollyoaks is shown weekdays on C4 at 6.30pm with the next episode following on E4